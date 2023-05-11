Essence Festival announces night-by-night concert lineups

Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott and Megan Thee Stallion will headline the 3-day concert series.

NEW ORLEANS — Essence announced their night-by-night concert lineups for this year's festival.

The four-day event kicks off on June 29 and runs through July 2. The fest is back in New Orleans for its 29th year to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop.

On Friday, June 30th, Lauryn Hill will headline. Other performers include Doug E. Fresh, Big Daddy Kane, EPMD, KRS-One, and Slick Rick. Tems, Tobe Nwigwe, Jagged Edge, Ari Lennox and DJ Clark Kent. Deon Cole will host.

Saturday, July 1st, Missy Elliott will headline. Jill Scott, Ice Cube, DJ Quik, Ice T, Yo-Yo, Lady of Rage, J.J. Fad, E-40, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, T.I., Gucci Mane, Lil Jon, Big Boi, Monica, Coco Jones, and DJ Kid Capri. Affion Crockett and Spice Adams will host.

Sunday, July 2nd, Megan Thee Stallion will headline. Eve, Salt-N-Pepa, Remy Ma, Trina, New Orleans’ own Mia X, Wizkid, Muni Long, Nigerian singer-songwriter Kizz Daniel and DJ Spinderella. Abbott Elementary star Janelle James will host.

Tickets for the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture are now available at www.ESSENCEFestival.com. You can also find festival information and updates.

