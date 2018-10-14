Each week, we will preview 4 things to look forward to this week. They are as follows:

1. Praise Fest kicks off on Friday, Oct. 19, and continues through Sunday, Oct. 21 on Bayou St. John. The 3-day, outdoor event is free and celebrating its 10-year anniversary. For more information on the fest, click here

2. Wake up with us and lace your shoes up for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure on Saturday, Oct. 20. Registration starts at 7 a.m. at the Practice Track Facility in City Park. Money from the event helps with breast cancer research and care. WWL-TV is a media sponsor. To register for the race and more race info, click here

3. Krewe of Boo rolls Saturday, Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m. It is New Orleans' official family-friendly Halloween Parade. For more information on the parade, click here

4. FOOTBALL! This week we are looking forward to Sunday, Oct. 21 when the Saints take on the Baltimore Ravens! The game will be played in Baltimore and will start at 3:05 p.m. The game will be aired on FOX. #WhoDat

© 2018 WWL