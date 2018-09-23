Below are 4 things that are coming up this week around the city.

1. Aladdin the Musical: Opening night is Wednesday, September 26 at the Saenger Theatre. The show will run through October 7. Find tickets by clicking here.

2. Gretna Heritage Festival: It starts Friday, September 28 and is dubbed the "Ultimate Family Event" with 25 blocks focused on promoting and supporting businesses and organizations in Gretna. This year marks the 24th anniversary of the festival. It will feature five stages with performance by national entertainers and some local favorites. Rides, food, arts & crafts and entertainment for the entire family to enjoy. For more information click here.

3. LUNG Force Walk: The walk will be held Saturday, September 29 to raise money and money and awareness of lung cancer and lung disease. For more information click here.

4. Arts Market of New Orleans: It is always held the last Saturday of the month in Palmer Park and features a lof of local art, food and entertainment. The artwork is marketed as being affordable and handmade, ranging from paintings, ceramics and jewelry to wood, handmade clothing and soap. Click here for more information.

