Your April festival and parade calendar

Example video title will go here for this video

From the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival to the Great Louisiana BirdFest -- there is something for everyone this April.

Spring festival season is in full swing! Several parishes across are region are hosting a variety of events -- from the famous New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival to the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival . Whether you prefer the loud, live music scene or the quiet, birdwatching scene -- there is something for everyone this month! If you're looking for plans this month, we've got you covered. Here is a list of festivals and parades happening this April, divided by parish. Click on your parish's name above or scroll to get started.

New Orleans :



HISTORIC FRENCH QUARTER EASTER PARADE

April 9 at 1 p.m.

Starts at Antoine's Restaurant and ends at St. Louis Cathedral for Mass. Click here to see the parade route.

The late Chris Owens' legacy will live on through this year's French Quarter Easter Parade. Free to attend!





GAY EASTER PARADE

April 9 at 4:30 p.m.

Begins at the Armstrong Arch on St. Ann and ends on Burgundy at Betty’s. Click here to see the full parade route.

This annual parade celebrates the fashion and creativity unique to the LGBTQIA+ community. This event is free and open to all.





FRENCH QUARTER FESTIVAL

April 13-16

From the Riverfront to Jackson Square

This beloved historic festival is back – and not without some big names! There will be live performances from New Orleans’ own Irma Thomas, Tank and the Bangas, and The Soul Rebels featuring Big Freedia! Guests will also enjoy delicious meals from some of the city’s iconic restaurants such as Broussard’s and Addis NOLA.

Click here to see the music lineup and you can see the culinary lineup here. Free to attend!!



NEW ORLEANS POETRY FESTIVAL AND SMALL PRESS FAIR

April 13-16

Multiple locations; click here to see the full schedule.

This festival brings in poets and writers from all different backgrounds to collaborate, practice their skills in workshops, and share their work with festivalgoers, alongside cultural performances.

Admission is free, but tables are $100.



CRAWFEST

April 22 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Tulane University: 29 McAlister Dr., New Orleans

This student-run festival offers no shortage of live entertainment, vendors, and of course - crawfish! The musical lineup includes Tank & the Bangas, Hans Williams, and more!

Students can get in free using their Student ID number. Non-student tickets are $20. Student or not, you can reserve your spot here.





NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & HERITAGE FESTIVAL

April 28 - May 7

Fairgrounds Race Course & Slots

This star-studded festival is back with some of music’s biggest stars as well as local celebrities! Rock band Dead & Company and popstars Lizzo and Ed Sheeran are headlining this highly-anticipated festival. Louisiana native Jon Batiste and local band James Andrews & the Crescent City All Stars are also on the musical lineup. You can see the full performance schedule here.