NEW ORLEANS - Audubon Nature Institute, nationally known for creating first-class family attractions, will add another one to its list in November with the premiere of Audubon Zoo Lights, a new holiday offering.

Story continues under video. Can't see the video? Click here.

Details about the event, which will be presented at the zoo by Children’s Hospital, will be unveiled at a press conference Wednesday morning. WWL-TV Channel 4 is a major sponsor.

The event is scheduled to run from Nov. 23, the Friday after Thanksgiving, through the end of December and will be open to the public for an admission fee, which will be discounted for Audubon members.

Audubon Zoo Lights will transform a large section of the zoo with elaborate light displays, many of them depicting zoo animals such as elephants, lions, flamingos, alligators and more. An area called Santa’s Arctic Wildland will also feature depictions of animals native to the North Pole and other freezing climates.

The entrance to the Uptown zoo will be decorated with huge, glowing metal Christmas ornaments welcoming visitors. Once guests enter the Zoo gates, familiar sights like Goldring Plaza’s canopy of palm trees and the statues of elephants and other animals in Cooper Plaza and Fountain will be decorated with holiday lights and displays.

Inside areas of the zoo, there will be holiday music performances, a Gingerbread Village decorated with candy cane lights and gumdrop trees, as well as many other interactive displays and family activities.

Audubon Nature Institute expects more than 60,000 visitors will attend Audubon Zoo Lights presented by Children’s Hospital during its 27-night run during the holiday season.

© 2018 WWL