Where to celebrate this March: festival & parade calendar

Whether you want to dance or share your love of theatre or music with others, there's something for everyone this month.

NEW ORLEANS — With temperatures rising and that extra hour of sunshine on the way, it's time to lace up the dancing shoes once again. The first week of March saw vibrant celebrations across parishes, including Metairie's Thrillville Fair, Chalmette's Los Isleños Fiesta and more. This month has a roster of unforgettable, New Orleans-style celebrations of music, food, and literature, culture. If don't know where to start, we've got you covered. Here's a full rundown of each festival and parade, by parish, happening this month.

New Orleans

DANNY BARKER BANJO & GUITAR FESTIVAL

March 8-12

Tipitina's, New Orleans Jazz Museum, New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro

This festival features several tribute performances from local bands and musicians, all in honor of New Orleans banjo legend Danny Barker.

Ticket prices vary by event and/or day, and passes are available. View ticket information here.



NEW ORLEANS BOOK FESTIVAL

March 9-11

Tulane University

Critically-acclaimed authors from around the world come to New Orleans every year to celebrate their work from a variety of genres, and offer panel discussions and lectures to the community.

Tulane University says all book events are free, and seating is on a first come, first serve basis.

Click here to see the schedule of events.



26TH NEW ORLEANS FRENCH FILM FESTIVAL

March 9-13 (in person); March 9 - 19 (virtual)

Prytania Theatre Uptown and the Prytania Theatres at Canal Place

One of the world's longest-running foreign-language film festivals is back, with 13 features and 3 short films from filmmakers across Europe, Canada, and the U.S. Each production is in French or Louisiana Creole.

Passes are available. Ticket prices depend on whether or not the buyer is a member of the New Orleans Film Society, and whether or not the screening is in person. View ticket information here.

BIRDFOOT CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL

March 10-18

Several locations (click here for full schedule)

This event has celebrated and empowered artists and audiences through creative programming, collaboration, and musician-responsive ethic for 11 years. This festival also has an event in Wallace in St. John the Baptist Parish.

Pass ticket prices vary from $100-$300.

Click here to purchase tickets.



IRISH CHANNEL ST. PATRICK'S DAY PARADE

March 11 at 1 p.m.

Marches from Magazine St. to Jackson Ave., to St. Charles Ave., to Louisiana Ave., to Magazine St., and ending after turning river-bound on Jackson Ave. Click here to see the parade route.

This tradition follows the annual mass held on the 2nd Saturday of every March at St. Mary’s Assumption Church. Floats roll through the historic Irish Channel neighborhood, and paradegoers may catch a flying cabbage!

Free to attend!

Click here for more information.



NOLA KREWE OF WEST AFRICA CULTURE FESTIVAL

March 11 from 12-11 p.m.

St. James Major Venue at 3736 Gentilly Blvd.

This high-energy festival celebrates West African heritage in collaboration with the 66th Ghana Independence Day Celebration. There will be authentic foods, dancing, and more.

Admission is free, West Africa food plates cost $25 plus fees. Click here for more information.



DOWNTOWN IRISH CLUB PARADE

March 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Begins at Washington Park and ends at Ugly Dog Saloon on Tchoupitoulas Street. Click here to see the route.

Downtown Irish Club hosts this parade every year with marchers, bands, and beads, and multiple stops at pubs and bars along the way.

Free to attend! Click here for more information.

SUPER SUNDAY MARDI GRAS INDIAN PROCESSIONS

March 19 at 12 p.m.



Downtown: Begins at Orleans & Moss Streets, go down Orleans Avenue, Broad Street, St. Bernard and N. Dorgenois and end at Hardin Park.

Uptown: starts at A.L. Davis Park, Washington Avenue and LaSalle Street, left at Martin Luther King Blvd., left at South Claiborne Avenue, left at Washington Avenue, and ends back at A.L. Davis Park.

Westbank: begins near Landry-Walker High School at 1200 L.B. Landry Avenue and ends at McDonough Playground at 1500 Teche Street.

This year, “Super Sunday” falls on March 19. The Mardi Gras Indian Council is hosting multiple colorful processions city-wide.

Free to attend!



NEW ORLEANS BOURBON FESTIVAL

March 22-25

Several venues including the Contemporary Arts Center and various Hilton hotels.

Check out the full schedule here.

This prestigious festival features Bourbon tasting, judging, live entertainment and more!

Ticket prices vary from $79-$500+. Click here to buy tickets.



TENNESSEE WILLIAMS & NEW ORLEANS LITERARY FESTIVAL

March 22-26

Several venues (click here for full schedule)

This event is for those who love reading, writing, or theatre. This festival is also home to the Saints + Sinners Literary Festival and the inaugural The Last Bohemia Fringe Festival.

Passes start at $30, but some individual events are free. Click here to buy tickets.



FÊTE FRANÇAISE

March 25 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Magazine & General Pershing Streets

This outdoor food festival is considered the biggest French festival in New Orleans, focusing on keeping francophone heritage alive. This event raises funds for a local school for bilingual kids.

Free to attend!



SPRING FIESTA PARADE

March 25 at 3:30 p.m.

See parade route here.

The New Orleans Spring Fiesta Association holds this parade every year to promote the preservation of historical architecture in the city.

Free to attend!

ITALIAN-AMERICAN CLUB'S ST. JOSEPH'S PARADE

March 25 at 6 p.m.

See the parade route here.

The St. Joseph’s Society will roll through the French Quarter with floats, sparkling costumes. Paradegoers can catch lots of colorful beads and blessed fava beans.

Free to attend!

CONGO SQUARE RHYTHMS & TREMÉ CREOLE GUMBO FESTIVAL

March 25 - 26

Louis Armstrong Park

Held in the site that enslaved Africans gathered in to continue their traditions, this festival combines a celebration of the African Diaspora in and the delicious taste of gumbo. There will be live music, dancing, drumming, and an arts market.

Admission is free but registration is encouraged. Click here to register.



NEW ORLEANS INTERNATIONAL GUITAR FESTIVAL

March 28-31

New Orleans Jazz Museum, Loyola University, Tulane University, Rock 'N' Bowl

Click here for full schedule of events.

After a three-year hiatus, this vibrant festival celebrating the beauty and importance of the guitar across music genres is back!

Tickets for most events are free, but the show at Rock 'N' Bowl costs $10.



HOGS FOR THE CAUSE

March 31 - April 1

University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena

Dozens of musical performers are performing to support a cause: to offer financial support to families with children suffering with brain cancer.

Ticket prices vary. Click here for ticket information.

Jefferson Parish

ST. PATRICK'S DAY PARADE ON METAIRIE ROAD

March 12 at 12 p.m.

Metairie; Starts on 41st Street & Severn, proceeding south on Severn and turning left on Metairie Road to Focis to Canal Street.

This beloved annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration is back – but without the potatoes, limes, and lemons. The president of the parade says the organizers will enforce a ban on throwing produce this year.

Free to attend!



NOLA ON TAP BEER FEST

March 18 at 2 p.m. (VIP) or 3 p.m. for general admission

Lafreniere Park, Metairie

Louisiana’s largest beer festival is back with hundreds of craft beers, dozens of homebrews, 3 stages of live music, and “Brewtality Wrestling.” In addition, this year’s NOLA On Tap features the very first Doggie Drag Show.

Ticket prices vary from $15-$125. You can buy tickets here.



LOUISIANA IRISH-ITALIAN PARADE

March 19 at 12 p.m.

Metairie; Starts at Veterans & Houma Blvd., makes U-Turn on 18th Street. Click here to see the parade route.

Local Irish and Italian-Americans will march through this parade for the 41st year, celebrating their heritage and culture.

Free to attend!



GRETNA IRISH-ITALIAN PARADE

March 26 at 1 p.m.

Click here to see the parade route.

Irish and Italian-Americans are hitting the streets of Gretna to celebrate their culture and heritage.

Free to attend!

St. Bernard Parish

LOUISIANA CRAWFISH FESTIVAL

March 23-26

Frederick J Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette

Festivalgoers come in from all over the country to enjoy crawfish and crawfish-rich foods with some rides, arts and crafts, live music, and more! The organization says proceeds go towards the community in many different capacities.

Tickets are $8 when you buy them online, and $10 at the door. Click here to buy tickets.

St. Tammany Parish

OUR LADY OF LOURDES PARISH FAMILY FUN FEST

March 11 from 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Lourdes Parish on Westchester Blvd. in Slidell

This family-friendly event begins with a 2-mile run/walk at the Our Lady of Lourdes Church parking lot, and the party starts afterwards – with live music, games, and Louisiana food.

Free for spectators, $30 for participants. Click here for more information.



COVINGTON ST. PATRICK'S DAY PARADE & CELEBRATION

March 11 from 12-5 p.m.

Click here to see the parade route.

Paradegoers can enjoy this unique parade’s tradition of passing out paper flowers in exchange for a kiss and other Irish throws, as well as seeing bagpipers, dancers and wolfhounds.

Free to attend!



SLIDELL ST. PATRICK'S DAY PARADE

March 12 from 1-5 p.m.

Starts at City Hall, traveling to Fremaux Ave, left on Front Street onto Carey Street, right at the intersection of Carey and Pontchartrain, right again on Front and Robert Streets, crossing Carey before taking its final left, onto First Street and back to City Hall.

This popular parade features over 50 floats, dancers, bands, horses and more!

Free to attend!



LOUISIANA FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL

March 25 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The Harbor Center in Slidell

This rain-or-shine event features over 20 of the area’s finest food trucks, according to the organizers.

Free to attend!

Tangipahoa Parish

INDEPENDENCE SICILIAN HERITAGE FESTIVAL

March 10-12

Downtown Independence

Parade starts at Independence High School on Marretta Street and ends at Mater Dolorosa Church. See the full parade route here.

This festival celebrates Sicilian heritage (and Italian gravy) with a Louisiana twist. There will also be a parade on March 11 starting at 9:30 a.m.

Parade is free.



KENTWOOD ROTARY CLUB PET PARADE

March 11 at 2 p.m.

Starts by the Post Office in Kentwood, right on 7th St., continue on Avenue F and ends at 1st street.

Paws up! Pets are strutting through the streets of Kentwood while spectators throw dog treats, pet-friendly toys and beads at their humans. The organizers advise you to not throw anything at the animals.

Free to attend!



AMITE OYSTER FESTIVAL

March 17-19

N.E. Central Ave. & E. Mulberry St., Amite

Families can enjoy three days of food, music, rides, and so much more at this royal festival, featuring “Miss Oyster Queen.” You can see what else this event has to offer here.

The organizers have not publicly released their admission prices.



BILL EVANS JAZZ FESTIVAL

March 29 - April 1

Events will take place at Columbia Theatre in Hammond and at Pottle Auditorium at Southeastern Louisiana University.

This jazzy event is back for the 22nd year, featuring several bands and musicians, all paying tribute to late jazz legend Bill Evans.

Ticket prices vary. Click here for ticket information.

St. Charles Parish

INAUGURAL OLD LULING FÊTE

March 18 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

"All Kinds of Finds by Karen" on River Road in Luling

For the first year ever, the Old Luling Fête is bringing you live music, wine and food samplings, and a shouting contest.

Admission is $10/each. You can buy tickets here.



SPRING GARDEN FESTIVAL 2023

March 25-26

Mule Barn at Destrehan Plantation

Destrehan Plantation has partnered with LSU AgCenter to bring you live entertainment, spring-themed arts and crafts, drinks, educational seminars and exhibits on gardening, and more.

Admission is $5/each, free admission for children under 5. Click here for more information.

Terrebonne Parish

LOUISIANA SWAMP STOMP FEST

March 11 from 6-9 p.m.

Bayou Terrebonne Distillers in Houma

This 21+ event is back after a successful inaugural year to celebrate Cajun music, food, and booze.

Free to attend!



2023 HOUMA IRISH-ITALIAN PARADE

March 19 at 1 p.m.

Starts on the corner of Westlake Blvd. and ends at Civic Center.

Paradegoers are celebrating Irish and Italian heritage down by the Bayou.

Free to attend!



25TH ANNUAL PARADE OF STREET RODS

March 31 - April 1

1400 Tunnel Blvd. in Houma

This car-focused festival benefits the Louisiana Lions Camp for Handicapped & Diabetic Youth. Plus, visitors have a chance to win prizes, and a grand prize of $500.

The organization has not released information on how to register for the event.

Lafourche Parish

ST. PATRICK'S DAY ON THE BAYOU

March 11 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

1st Street, 2nd Street, St. Philip Street in Thibodaux

Visitors can participate in a cardboard and duct tape boat race, live music, and more. This event follows Paddle Bayou Lafourche.

Admission is $15, and kids 12 and under are free. Participation in cardboard boat races is free. You can find more information here.



CHOCTAW FIREMEN'S FAIR

March 17-19

Choctaw Volunteer Fire Department's Fairgrounds in Thibodaux

This fair is three days of Cajun food, carnival rides, and auctions; also will throw a parade on the final day.

The organization has not publicly released event prices.



KREWE DES LUTINS IRISH-ITALIAN PARADE

March 18 at 1 p.m.

Runs through Armand Street in Golden Meadow

For the first year ever, the Krewe Des Lutins will roll through the streets of Golden Meadow, with fruits and vegetables to throw.

Free to attend!



LOUISIANA BOULETTES & BALLOONS FESTIVAL

March 31 - April 1

Oak Ridge Community Park in Golden Meadow

Organizers of this hot air balloon festival say it is the first of its kind, with cooking contests, Cajun food, games and more fun things for visitors to enjoy.

Free to attend!



Unfortunately, no festivals or parades have been announced in Plaquemines, St. James, St. John or Washington Parishes.

Did we miss an event? Click here to let us know or report a typo.