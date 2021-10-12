Fried Chicken Festival returns with 'reimagined' weeklong feast

From Monday, Oct. 18 through Sunday, Oct. 24, partner restaurants will feature off-menu items that would have been served at this year's in-person festival.

NEW ORLEANS — The National Fried Chicken Festival is coming back with a "reimagined" weeklong event that aims to showcase New Orleans restaurants and vendors challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The normal Fried Chicken Festival was originally scheduled to take place on Oct. 23 - 24 on the New Orleans Lakefront, but the fifth annual event was canceled in August as the Delta variant swept through Louisiana.

Festival organizers said they wanted to find other ways to help local businesses and culture bearers who were in need.

"Our city and our region are reeling from multiple disasters, and hopefully, through National Fried Chicken Festival Week, we can bring some relief and respite to those who have already been through so much,” said Cleveland Spears III, FCF organizer and President/CEO of the Spears Group.

From Monday, Oct. 18 through Sunday, Oct. 24, partner restaurants will feature off-menu items that would have been served at this year's in-person festival. For a complete list of restaurants, vendors, offerings, and ways to help local businesses and musicians, visit friedchickenfestival.com.

The number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Louisiana has significantly declined after reaching record-setting levels in August. As of Monday, there were 506 people hospitalized across the state with the virus.