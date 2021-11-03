Hogsfest returns after skipping 2020 with new COVID-19 safety measures

Organizers warn that all guests, staff and artists will have to follow safety guidelines, including wearing masks, temperature checks and screenings.

NEW ORLEANS — HogsFest is back on! But it'll be different from what you remember.

The annual festival was canceled last year because of coronavirus, but organizers announced Thursday that it would return for 2021 in a modified format.

Traditionally, HogFest is held at the UNO Lakefront Arena. But that site is being used as a COVID-19 testing site, prompting a move out of the city. This year, the 15-acre Plaquemines Parish Government Facility in Belle Chasse will host the festival.

HogsFest will run over Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5. Ticket sales for the two-day event will be capped at 25% of capacity for the space, half of what the state allows under Phase 3 guidelines.

Wristbands will be mailed to attendees to avoid close contact at the box office, and no ticket fees will be charged. The wristbands will be used to pay for food and drinks at the now-cashless event -- just scan the RFID embed in the bracelet to pay.

Payment plans for tickets are also available, to spread the cost over a few months. If cases tick up and Louisiana returns to more restrictive measures, all tickets will be fully refunded.

Organizers warn that all guests, staff and artists will have to follow safety guidelines, including wearing masks, temperature checks and screenings.

They say the plan in place for this year's festival exceeds what is recommended by state and local health departments, and that they'll be in touch with hospital and public health experts about any updates to the policy.

The entire policy for keeping HogFest safe is available here.

The Friday lineup includes Robert Randolph and the Family Band featuring The Soul Rebels and Brandon 'Taz' Niederauer, The Iceman Special, with more acts set to be announced.

On Saturday, the lineup includes Old Crow Medicine Show, Andy Frasco & The UN, Travers Brothership, Sweet Crude and more musical guests who haven't been revealed.

HogsFest is one of the first major events to return to Louisiana after nearly all had to be canceled because of the high risk of becoming a super-spreader event during the peak of the pandemic in 2020.

Tickets for this year's event are available here.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.