CARENCRO, La. — (AP) — Hot air balloons are heading to Louisiana's Acadiana region for "Glow in the Cro," a new event taking place over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Carencro's inaugural two-night celebration is $5 to attend and will feature food trucks, carnival rides and 20 hot air balloons that will light up the sky each night at 7:30 p.m. for night-glow tethered rides at Pelican Park, The Advertiser reported.

Pelican Park Director Jim Thibodeaux and Pelican ParK Chairman Tom Meyers said they were inspired to bring the festival to Carencro after attending the Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival last year. They said they were impressed by the vibrancy this kind of festival brings to the public.

"We are excited and nervous," Thibodeaux said of the upcoming event. "Everything has been a learning experience for us and we hope for the festival to be a hit."

Music for the festival will take place at the park's hill amphitheater and feature Dustin Sonnier and The Wanted, Gregg Martinez and The Delta Kings, Jamie Bergeron and The Kickin' Cajuns, and Clay Cormier and The Highway Boys.

Now, let's talk about hot air balloons. Twenty teams of hot air balloonists will be on-site. There are opportunities to fly tethered and untethered for "Glo in the Cro."

Tethered flights are $25 per adult and $15 per child and will be given like all other carnival rides, in a line.

Untethered flights are $250 and will be held at 6:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Untethered rides have no set destination but glide "where the wind blows." Each balloon is followed by a chaser below who will pick up the participants once the flight has landed.

Gates open at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, and 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31.

For more information visit www.croglow.com .