Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival Updates Music Lineup

The organizers for Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival updated their musical lineup for the highly-anticipated Veterans Day weekend event, alongside Bayou food and fun.

JEAN LAFITTE, La. — It’s almost time for the return of the Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival – and this festival’s southern Bayou flavor doesn’t stop at food.

The organizers announced their updated musical lineup – with a mix of country, rock, alternative, pop, soul, and blues. A variety of artists – from local bands to widespread acts – will take the stage at the beloved event on 4953 City Park Street in Jean Lafitte. The lineup brings both modern and retro sounds for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

Country music stars Travis Tritt and Lauren Alaina are headlining the 3-day celebration November 11-13. New Orleans alternative rock’s Better than Ezra and country’s Uncle Kracker will also perform. One act has yet to be announced.

Here’s the full musical lineup of the Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival 2022:

Friday, November 11:

5:00-6:15 Todd O’Neill & Cat Daddy

6:45-8:00 Shorts in December

8:30-9:45 Uncle Kracker

10:15-11:15 Lauren Alaina

Saturday, November 12:

12:00-1:00 Michael Dupuy & The Cajun Troubadours

1:30-2:30 Rockin’ Dopsie & The Zydeco Twisters

3:00-4:00 Junior Lacrosse

4:30-5:45 Them Ol’ Ghosts

6:15-7:30 Better Than Ezra

8:00-9:15 The Orchestra starring former members of Electric Light Orchestra

9:45-11:00 (TBD- organizers announcing soon)

Sunday, November 13:

12:00-1:00 Nashville South

1:30-2:30 Amanda Shaw

3:00-4:00 The Creole String Beans

4:30-5:45 Aaron Foret

6:15-7:30 The Marshall Tucker Band

8:00-9:15 Travis Tritt

During these live performances, visitors can also enjoy a variety of dishes unique to Louisiana. The event also includes kayaking, carnival rides, and an art walk. Festivalgoers can also head next-door to the town’s Wetland Trace, described as “a boardwalk trail through a 41-acre cypress swamp” where they will depart for swamp tours. There will also be a “wine walk” on the Wetland Trace, where local non-profits will have tables set up.

Tickets are $10 for Friday and $15 for Saturday and Sunday. You can also get a weekend wristband for $30. Kids 12 and under are free.

You can buy your tickets here.