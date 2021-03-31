Large festivals set to return as Louisiana drops COVID-19 restrictions

The further easing of restrictions could mean the return of larger festivals and gatherings.

CHALMETTE, La. — As Louisiana ends many of its coronavirus restrictions for businesses, the state’s many festivals put on hold due to the pandemic are set to return.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that he is ending customer limits on bars, restaurants salons, gyms, malls, casinos, and other nonessential businesses, though they will still be required to use social distancing. Direct table service will still be required at bars, but an 11 p.m. alcohol curfew will end.

The state’s face covering requirement will remain firmly in place, even as neighboring states have shed their mask mandates.

The new rules, which started on Wednesday, represent the fewest restrictions for businesses since the pandemic began. Local governments, like New Orleans, could choose to enact tougher limits.

Festivals and fairs were technically allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity with social distancing required if they sought approval from the State Fire Marshal and the Louisiana Department of Health. The further easing of restrictions could mean the return of larger festivals and gatherings.

Organizers with the Louisiana Crawfish Festival announced in early March that they had been approved to go forward with their event. Now with fewer restrictions, organizers plan to allow 14,000 people into the festival which will be hosted on about nine acres of land in Chalmette between April 29 and May 2.

