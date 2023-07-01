List of July 4 events in Southeast Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — We are a week away from the Fourth of July, and you can celebrate all weekend long.
Here are some of the events going on around the area:
- Slidell Heritage Festival, Saturday, July 1, 4 p.m. - 11 p.m., Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell
- Uncle Sam Jam, Monday, July 3, 2 p.m. - 10 p.m., Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Boulevard Metairie
- St. Bernard Salutes America’s Annual Celebration, Monday, July 3, - 5 p.m.- 10 p.m., Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center Grounds, 8245 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette
- Light up the Lake, Monday, July 3, 6 p.m., Mandeville Lakefront, between Coffee and Carroll Streets
- Madisonville Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration, Tuesday, July 4, 10 a.m. - Dusk, Madisonville Riverfront Water Street
- Happy 3rd of July, Monday, July 3, 6 p.m.- 9:15 p.m., Goldring/Woldenberg Great Lawn, City Park, 8 Victory Ave., New Orleans
- Go 4th on the River, Tuesday, July 4, 9 p.m., New Orleans Downtown Riverfront
- 4th Fest in Crescent Park, Tuesday, July 4, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m., Crescent Park, 2300 North Peters Street, New Orleans
- St. Charles Parish Annual Independence Day Celebration, Monday, July 3, from 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m., West Bank Bridge Park
- Sparks in the Park Covington, Saturday, July 1, 5:30 p.m., Bogue Falaya Park 213 Park Drive Covington
- Pearl River Fourth of July Celebration, Tuesday, July 4, 6 p.m., Downtown Pearl River
- St John Parish Independence Day Celebration, Monday, July 3, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., St. Peter Catholic Church in Reserve and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Edgard
- The Donna Fest, Sunday, July 2, 2 p.m., Urban South Brewery, 1645 Tchoupitoulas Street, New Orleans
- Essence Festival of Culture, June 29 - July 3, Caesars Superdome and New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.