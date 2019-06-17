METAIRIE, La. — Two krewes will parade on the Saturday night of Family Gras in 2020 in an effort to bolster the successful series of concerts and family fun on the first big weekend of parading during Carnival.

The Krewe of Centurions, a long-time staple in Metairie and the brand new Magical Krewe of Mad Hatters will roll into Family Gras from the recently-flipped parade route that will start on Bonnabel Boulevard and finish out on Clearview Parkway at Clearview Mall.

2019 was the first year that the route was changed for many of the krewes from the older route that started on Clearview Parkway and ended on Bonnabel.

Family Gras will also feature the Krewe of Excalibur on Friday night and the Krewe of Kings on Sunday.