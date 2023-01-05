2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

NEW ORLEANS — Carnival season kicks off on January 6 with a rolling party on the city's historic streetcar line and an annual procession honoring Joan of Arc in the French Quarter.
Parade routes have not been finalized but the Mayor's Mardi Gras Advisory Council said to expect shortened parade routes for Carnival 2023, similar to the routes used in 2022 during a mid-October meeting.
Here are the dates and times for your favorite parades. Event dates are subject to change or cancellation.
2023 Carnival Parade Schedule
Friday, Jan. 6
- Krewe of Joan of Arc (7 p.m. French Quarter)
- Société Des Champs Elysée (7:30 p.m. French Quarter)
- Phunny Phorty Phellows (7 p.m. Uptown)
- Funky Uptown Krewe (Follows Phunny Phorty Phellows Uptown)
Saturday, Jan. 7
- Fools of Misrule (6 p.m. Covington)
Saturday, Jan. 14
- Mande Kings Day (2 p.m. Mandeville)
Sunday, Jan. 22
- Krewe of Nefertiti (12 p.m. New Orleans East)
Saturday, Jan. 28
- Krewe of Chewbacchus (7 p.m. Marigny)
Friday, Feb. 3
- Krewe of Bohème (7 p.m. French Quarter)
Saturday, Feb. 4
- Krewe of Bilge (12 p.m. Slidell)
- Krewe of Slidellians (1 p.m. Slidell)
- Krewe of Perseus (Follows Krewe of Slidellians)
- Krewe du Vieux (7 p.m. French Quarter)
- krewdelusion (Follows Krewe du Vieux)
- Krewe of Poseidon (6 p.m. Slidell)
Sunday, Feb. 5
- Krewe of Little Rascals (12 p.m Metairie)
- Krewe of Pearl River Lions Club (1 p.m. Pearl River)
- 'tit Rəx (4:30 p.m. Marigny)
Friday, Feb. 10
- Krewe of Cork (3 p.m. French Quarter)
- Krewe of Oshun (6 p.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of Cleopatra (Follows Oshun)
- Krewe of Alla (Follows Cleopatra)
- Krewe of Excalibur (6:30 p.m. Metairie)
- Krewe of Symphony (Follows Excalibur)
- Krewe of Hercules (6 p.m. Houma)
- Krewe of Omega ( 6:30 p.m. Hammond)
- Krewe of Eve (7 p.m. Mandeville)
Saturday, Feb. 11
- Krewe de Paws of Olde Towne (10 a.m. Slidell)
- Krewe of Titans (6:30 p.m. Slidell)
- Krewe of Tee Caillou (12 p.m. Chauvin)
- Krewe of Push Mow (12 p.m. Abita Springs)
- Krewe of Pontchartrain (1 p.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of Choctaw (Follows Krewe of Pontchartrain)
- Krewe of Freret (Follows Krewe of Choctaw)
- Knights of Sparta (5:30 p.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of Pygmalion (Follows Knights of Sparta)
- Knights of Nemesis (1 p.m. Chalmette)
- Krewe of Tchefuncte (1 p.m. Madisonville)
- Magical Krewe of Mad Hatters (5 p.m. Metairie)
- Krewe of Olympia (6 p.m. Covington)
- Krewe of Aquarius (6:30 p.m. Houma)
Sunday, Feb. 12
- The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale (11 a.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of Carrollton (Follows The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale)
- Krewe of King Arthur (Follows Krewe of Carrollton)
- Krewe of Dionysus (1 p.m. Slidell)
- Krewe of Barkus (2 p.m. French Quarter)
- Krewe of Atlas (4 p.m. Metairie)
Tuesday, Feb. 14
- The Culinary Queens of New Orleans - TCQNO (6 p.m. Westbank)
Wednesday, Feb. 15
- Krewe of Druids (6:15 p.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of Nyx (6:45 p.m. Uptown)
Thursday, Feb. 16
- Knights of Babylon (5:30 p.m. Uptown)
- Knights of Chaos (Follows Knights of Babylon)
- Krewe of Muses (Follows Knights of Chaos)
Friday, Feb. 17
- Krewe of Bosom Buddies (11:30 a.m French Quarter)
- Krewe of Hermes (5:30 p.m. Uptown)
- Krewe d'Etat (6:30 p.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of Morpheus (7 p.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of Selene (6:30 p.m. Slidell)
- Krewe of Aphrodite (6:30 p.m. Houma)
Saturday, Feb. 18
- Krewe of Bush (9 a.m. Bush)
- Krewe of NOMTOC (10:45 a.m. Westbank)
- Krewe of Iris (11:00 a.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of Tucks (12:00 p.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of Endymion ( 4:15 p.m. Mid-City)
- Krewe of Isis (6 p.m. Kenner)
- Krewe of Lul (12 p.m. Luling)
- Krewe of Tohwahpahsah (12 p.m. Reserve)
- Krewe of Rosethorne (12 p.m. Jean Lafitte)
- Krewe of MCCA (1 p.m. Bogalusa)
- Krewe of Mardi Gras ( 6:30 p.m. Houma)
Sunday, Feb. 19
- Krewe of Okeanos (11 a.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of Mid-City (Follows Krewe of Okeanos)
- Krewe of Du Monde (11 a.m. LaPlace)
- Krewe of Dage’ (Follows Krewe of Du Monde)
- Krewe of Thoth (12 p.m. Uptown)
- Krewe Des Allemands (1 p.m. Des Allemands)
- Krewe of Terreanians (1:30 p.m. Houma)
- Krewe of Montegut (2 p.m. Houma)
- Krewe of Bacchus ( 5:15 p.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of Athena (5:30 p.m. Metairie)
- Krewe of Pandora (Follows Krewe of Athena)
Lundi Gras - Monday, Feb. 20
- Krewe of Proteus (5:15 p.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of Orpheus (6 p.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of Centurions (6:30 p.m Metairie)
- Krewe of Cleopatra (6:30 p.m. Houma)
Mardi Gras - Tuesday, Feb. 21
- Krewe of Zulu (8 a.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of Rex (10 a.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of Elks Orleans (Follows Rex)
- Krewe of Crescent City (Follows Krewe of Elks Orleans)
- Krewe of Argus (10 a.m. Metairie)
- Krewe of Elks Jefferson (Follows Argus in Metairie)
- Krewe of Jefferson (Krewe of Elks Jefferson)
- Covington Lions Club (10 a.m. Covington)
- Krewe of Covington (Follows Covington Lions Clubs)
- Krewe de Bonne Terre (11 a.m. Houma)
- Krewe of Houmas (1 p.m. Houma)
- Krewe of Kajuns (Follows Krewe of Houmas)
- Krewe of Chahta (1 p.m. Lacombe)
- Krewe of Folsom (2 p.m. Folsom)
- Krewe of M.A.C (Gramercy 2 p.m.)
Saturday, Feb. 25
- Krewe du Pooch (12 p.m. Mandeville)
Saturday, Feb. 25
- Krewe of Mardi PAWS (2 p.m. Covington)
