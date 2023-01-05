2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

New Orleans and Southeast Louisiana Mardi Gras 2023 parade schedule. Get information on all the dates and times for your favorite parades.

NEW ORLEANS — Carnival season kicks off on January 6 with a rolling party on the city's historic streetcar line and an annual procession honoring Joan of Arc in the French Quarter.

Parade routes have not been finalized but the Mayor's Mardi Gras Advisory Council said to expect shortened parade routes for Carnival 2023, similar to the routes used in 2022 during a mid-October meeting.

Here are the dates and times for your favorite parades. Event dates are subject to change or cancellation.

2023 Carnival Parade Schedule

Friday, Jan. 6

Krewe of Joan of Arc (7 p.m. French Quarter)

Société Des Champs Elysée (7:30 p.m. French Quarter)

Phunny Phorty Phellows (7 p.m. Uptown)

Funky Uptown Krewe (Follows Phunny Phorty Phellows Uptown)

Saturday, Jan. 7

Saturday, Jan. 14

Mande Kings Day (2 p.m. Mandeville)

Sunday, Jan. 22

Krewe of Nefertiti (12 p.m. New Orleans East)

Saturday, Jan. 28

Friday, Feb. 3

Saturday, Feb. 4

Sunday, Feb. 5

Krewe of Little Rascals (12 p.m Metairie)

Krewe of Pearl River Lions Club (1 p.m. Pearl River)

'tit Rəx (4:30 p.m. Marigny)

Friday, Feb. 10

Saturday, Feb. 11

Sunday, Feb. 12

Tuesday, Feb. 14

The Culinary Queens of New Orleans - TCQNO (6 p.m. Westbank)

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Thursday, Feb. 16

Knights of Babylon (5:30 p.m. Uptown)

Knights of Chaos ( Follows Knights of Babylon )

) Krewe of Muses (Follows Knights of Chaos)

Friday, Feb. 17

Saturday, Feb. 18

Sunday, Feb. 19

Lundi Gras - Monday, Feb. 20

Mardi Gras - Tuesday, Feb. 21

Saturday, Feb. 25

Krewe of Mardi PAWS (2 p.m. Covington)