NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Muses announced that award-winning actress Patricia Clarkson will serve as the Krewe’s Honorary Muse this year.

Clarkson will ride in the Krewe of Muses iconic 17-foot tall iconic red shoe float. She is the first honorary muse in the krewe’s 19-year history to be honored twice, both in 2012 and 2019.

Clarkson recently won the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Awards for her role in the HBO series “Sharp Objects.”

Clarkson is a New Orleans native and daughter of school administrator, Arthur Clarkson, and former New Orleans City Councilmember and Council president, Jacquelyn Brechtel.

She earned a Master of Fine Arts from the Yale School of Drama and made her Hollywood debut in 1987 in “The Untouchables.” She has appeared in several other films and series such as “Saturday Night Live,” and HBO’s “Six Feet Under” and the Netflix series “House of Cards” just to name a few.

She has also played in movies such as “Easy A,” “Friends with Benefits,” and “The Maze Runner.”

Muses will roll on February 28, 2019.