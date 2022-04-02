Ian McNulty breaks down the best of king cake in 2022

Ian McNulty, the food writer for The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate joined WWL-TV’s Eyewitness Morning News to talk about some of the best king cakes of 2022.

NEW ORLEANS — The clock is ticking on King Cake season 2022.

Ian McNulty, the food writer for The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate joined WWL-TV’s Eyewitness Morning News to talk about some of the best king cakes he has enjoyed this year as well as a “king cake party” set for this weekend.

'Out of the Box'

“I’ve been having King Cakes that are a little out of the box. I’ve had a really great one at Antoine’s Bakery. This is an old-time place. You know it’s a donut shop with serious king cake specialty. And when I was there people were waiting in the rain for this, so you know it’s good.”

“A new one this year: Brennan’s restaurant has their banana’s foster’s king cake. This one is based on the classic dessert invented at Brennan’s and it's really fun that they’re doing it this way.”

A King Cake Souvenir

“Haydel’s has a fun souvenir this time around. There’s Gallier Hall and right next to it is a yellow Port-A-Potty. Every year they have some different aspects of Carnival culture. And this one was in honor of last year’s Carnival 2021 when there were no parades, and of course, it was a very crappy Mardi Gras. Quite a few collect them and they love them.”

Chocolate King Cake

“A little more on the decadent side is the gracious chocolate King Cakes at a couple different locations. It’s like having your king cake and a candy bar too.”

Sample at King Cake Hub

“Now a great place to sample a bunch of king cakes in one spot is King Cake Hub, including Calludas King Cake as well as dozens of different king cakes. I’ve been a few times now and they keep on cycling through the selection. There’s new ones coming in. I just had one yesterday from Nolita, a small new producer.

King Cake Beer Is Here

“And let’s not forget about king cake beer they’re making at Zony Mash. You can taste the cinnamon. It tastes like King Cake. Drinking beer, eating king cake in the morning, to me, tastes like victory.”

A King Cake Party?

The Bywater Bakery is hosting a block party this Sunday, Feb. 6. The party begins at 11 a.m. and goes all afternoon into the early evening. There will be a lot of different types of King Cake, including Boudin and other savory king cakes. There will also be crawfish, a vegetarian spinach and artichoke, and Bourbon sweet potato king cake, along with the traditional king cakes. There will also be a lot of great music with a slate of musicians that’s worthy of a mini-festival.

For more information about the Bywater Bakery king cake party, click here to visit the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate’s website.