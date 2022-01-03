Bourbon Street Awards draws elaborate costumes, large crowds

"I believe in gay Mardi Gras and it's important to keep the traditions alive," said Joseph Vondenmiller who dressed as Bloody Mary.

NEW ORLEANS — You could see some of the most elaborate costumes at the annual Bourbon Street Awards on Fat Tuesday.

They are costumes you can't buy at a store.

"I was doing eight hour days for the last couple weeks to get it all covered," said one of the contestants, Paul Given. "I'm with the Krewe of Arminius. We did the infamy ball last Friday and I represent Tokyo Rose. We did famous crimes in history."

Hosted by drag queens, Fatsy Cline and Varla Jean Merman, the annual contest is held on St. Ann and Dauphine streets. It attracts crowds to see who has the best drag and leather.

"I believe in gay Mardi Gras and it's important to keep the traditions alive," said Joseph Vondenmiller who dressed as Bloody Mary. "You'll see more creativity and talent than anywhere else."

The Bourbon Street Awards has been a Fat Tuesday tradition for decades. After a year off in 2021, the contestants had even more time to create the most elaborate costumes.

"That's why everything is so big this year. We had two years to plan and are ready to get out," Given said.

"We start the Sunday after Mardi Gras so this has been a year in the half in the making," Vodenmiller said.

"This costume took about six months to make starting with the wire work, a little bit every weekend while you put the pieces together, fabric, made adjustments, found sequins, the city runs out of like all these supplies so you have to do it on a gradual basis," said a contestant dressed as black widow who goes by their drag name, Debbie with a D.

This year especially, contestants and spectators alike were eager for the flashy, colorful show.