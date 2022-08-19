New Orleans mayor says police shortage could cancel 2023 Mardi Gras

If you don't have adequate police, it could mean there will be no Mardi Gras. That’s a fact,” Cantrell said.

NEW ORLEANS — Last night during her final district-by-district town hall, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Mardi Gras 2023 could be canceled due to the city's ongoing shortage of police officers.

Cantrell made the comments during the last question at the town hall community meeting at Lakeview Christian Center, according to the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate. The question, read via card by a moderator, asked "What will Mardi Gras look like next year, given the alarming rate of attrition in the New Orleans Police Department?

New Orleans shortened parade routes last year to try to keep the streets sufficiently manned despite a shortage of police officers.

Cantrell added that she does not want to cancel the festivities.

"Look, you know I don’t want to cancel no Mardi Gras, no not at all,” Cantrell said. “But when it comes to jeopardizing the safety of the men and women who make that ultimate sacrifice and kiss their families when they leave every day and hope to come at night or in the morning, they are the priority.”

City Council President Helena Moreno responded on Twitter to Cantrell's comments saying, "Better approach is to start planning now on bringing in all resources needed to ensure we have a safe Mardi Gras." Moreno's tweet included a facepalm emoji.

It is not clear what the mayor considers to be "adequate" police staffing for Mardi Gras, or if the city is below that level.

During a council meeting on Friday, Moreno asked NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson about Cantrell's statements.

"Right now, we have to do our assessment, so I don't think now is the time to panic, now is the time to plan, Ferguson said.

Moreno agreed with the chief, adding "Let's not make irresponsible comments and create panic."

Eyewitness investigator Mike Perlstein revealed in July that since the beginning of 2020, the number of officers hired compared to those who left shows a trend going in the wrong direction. Records from the New Orleans Police Department and Civil Service show 58 officers added last year, while 96 left, a net loss of 38 officers. The situation has grown worse this year, with 27 recruits hired, but 78 out the door, a loss of 51. That puts the force at about 1,100, with more than 100 at any one time on desk duty, out sick, in the academy, or on military leave. That leaves the city more than 500 officers short of its longstanding goal of 1,600.

