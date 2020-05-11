City asks krewes what their deadline is for parading decision in 2021

Hjortsberg said the Cantrell administration has asked for dates by which krewes would need to know if they can roll next year.

NEW ORLEANS — The streetcar rumbling along the neutral ground is one of the signature sights of St. Charles Avenue.

So, too, are beads left dangling like moss from an oak tree after the parades have passed. But with COVID-19 still affecting every aspect of day-to-day life and the calendar creeping closer to Carnival season, questions about what can -- or cannot -- happen are also hanging out there.

“What is it going to look like going forward? When do we need to make final decisions?” asked Bobby Hjortsberg; captain, Krewe of Freret. “And what's Mardi Gras going to look like with the information we have right now?”

Hjortsberg said the Cantrell administration has asked for dates by which krewes would need to know if they can roll next year. The city sent out a statement Thursday saying that Mardi Gras is not cancelled but that it would look different." There was no word on what the differences would be.

More recommendations from Mayor's Mardi Gras Advisory Committee: Paradegoers at risk with underlying health conditions should stay home. Cmte. also recommend limiting alcohol consumption. "We know that during MG that is usually very difficult," Davis says. — Dominic Massa (@DMassaWWL) November 5, 2020

“We kind of just said, 'Look, we want to just kind of take a back seat and let the larger krewes that have more experience and have been doing this for 20, 30, 100 years kind of take the lead,” he said.

Clark Brennan, captain of the Krewe of Bacchus, issued a statement saying he hopes the show can go on.