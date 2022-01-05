City announces Mardi Gras clean-up job fair

The job fair will take place from Wednesday, Jan. 5 to Friday, Jan. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., on the second floor of the JOB1 Business and Career Solutions Center

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans Department of Sanitation and JOB1 2022 Mardi Gras Clean-Up Operations Job Fair begins on Wednesday. City officials hope to recruit more than 200 temporary employees to work during the Carnival season.

Job seekers can pre-register here or in person at the JOB1 Business and Career Solutions Center on the days of the job fair. Attendees are asked to bring their Social Security card and State-approved photo identification card to participate in the 2022 Mardi Gras Clean-Up Operations.

"Due to the success of the partnership between the Department of Sanitation and JOB1, we have expanded the program each year to benefit as many residents as possible. We are very pleased that this partnership extends beyond Mardi Gras as we hire a number of persons who have gained valuable skills as a result of JOB1's readiness programs," said Sanitation Director Matt Torri.

Officials say temporary employees will earn $15 an hour with the potential to work up to 100 hours during the two-week Mardi Gras parade season, from Feb. 18 to March 1.