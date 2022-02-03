City officials, visitors, locals call Mardi Gras 2022 a success

"I had so much fun," said Milan White from Tampa. "Crazy, a lot of fun. Zulu is one of the best parades."

NEW ORLEANS — The countdown to Mardi Gras 2023 begins! This carnival season was a success, according to city officials.

Now on this Ash Wednesday, visitors who came to town are packing up and heading home.

"Amazing, amazing experience," Dante Santiago from Michigan said.

"I had so much fun," said Milan White from Tampa. "Crazy, a lot of fun. Zulu is one of the best parades."

On Fat Tuesday, the Marigny was a sea of colors and creativity.

"It was crazy," said Marigny resident Steve Schweiger. "20,000 people standing at the R Bar drunk. I think everybody was thrilled to be back out after the pandemic."

According to New Orleans and Company, hotel occupancy downtown and in the French Quarter Saturday night was 88%. That's down from 98% in 2020, but still a much-needed boost for businesses.

"Everybody back in town celebrating again is what these restaurants needed," said Owner and Chef of Killer Poboys in the French Quarter, Eric Baucom.

He welcomed the crowds.

"A constant stream of people coming in and coming out all day every day through the season," said Baucom, who hasn't been able to say that in two years. "These are some of the best weeks in our history."

Following tradition, Mayor Latoya Cantrell and NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson shut down Bourbon Street at midnight.

"We can say proudly it was a successful carnival season for the city of New Orleans," Cantrell said.

During Mardi Gras 2020, two people died after being run over between tandem floats. This year, tandem floats had net-like barriers to prevent those accidents. Parade routes were also shortened this year due to NOPD shortages.

"I think we've done a hell of a job to ensure everyone in this city was safe and had fun this carnival season," Ferguson said.