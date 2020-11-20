Covington cancels Mardi Gras 2021 parades due to COVID guidelines

The mayor said he offered an alternative date in late spring or on July 4th, but local parade organizations declined.

COVINGTON, La. — Covington is the first city in St. Tammany Parish to cancel Mardi Gras parades for the 2021 Carnival Season.

In a news release from the City of Covingon, Mayor Mark Johnson said that current social distancing requirements make it impossible for the parades to go on as scheduled.

The mayor said he offered an alternative date in late spring or on July 4th, but local parade organizations declined.

“I remain open to rescheduling,” Johnson said.

Johnson said that he used “a reasonable expectation of following social distancing guidelines” as criteria for determining if the city could hold Mardi Gras celebrations.

“We, the city, cannot have a reasonable expectation of meeting those guidelines,” Johnson said.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.