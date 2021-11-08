Endymion Extravaganza 2022: Diana Ross, Maroon 5 to headline

The krewe's "mega-party" will take place on Saturday, Feb. 26, after Endymion parades down the streets of New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Endymion announced that Diana Ross and Maroon 5 will headline its extravaganza at the Caesar's Superdome for Carnival 2022.

Other performers include Party on the Moon, Groovy 7, and The Wiseguys.

City leaders say the Mardi Gras is still "on track" to return in 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic, but there may be changes to parade routes. They are considering having all parades on one shared, shortened Uptown parade route.

The route changes would put every parade on the Uptown route, lining up on Napoleon and rolling down St. Charles to the French Quarter. That would pull Zulu Off of Jackson Avenue and likely move Endymion out of Mid-City.