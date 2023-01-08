x
Mardi Gras

Mel Gibson named Endymion co-Grand Marshal for 2023 parade

Tulane coach Willie Fritz will serve as the other Grand Marshal.
Credit: AP
Actor/filmmaker Mel Gibson attends The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Endymion has announced 67-year-old Academy Award-winning actor and director Mel Gibson as co-Grand Marshal for their 2023 parade, according to our partners at NOLA.com.

Gibson is best known for his roles in Mad Max and Lethal Weapon, as well as producing, directing and starring in Braveheart. Braveheart earned him a pair of Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director, as well as a Golden Globe for Best Director.

Gibson will join Tulane football head coach Willie Fritz, who will serve as the other Grand Marshal. Fritz led Tulane to a 12-2 record in 2022, an unprecedented turnaround after a 2-10 slog in 2021.

Gibson's inclusion as co-Grand Marshal will probably be seen as a controversial choice for some, as Gibson has had many high profile incidents throughout his personal life, and has made some highly controversial remarks throughout his career.

The Endymion Extravaganza will take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on February 19 and will feature Grammy winner Darius Rucker and rock group Foreigner.

