Endymion says Mel Gibson will not ride as grand marshal following 'threats,' feedback

NEW ORLEANS — Controversial Hollywood actor Mel Gibson will not participate in the Krewe of Endymion parade the krewe announced Sunday afternoon, less than 24 hours after it had made the announcement that he would participate as a co-Grand Marshal.

The krewe cited threats as the reason.

“The Krewe of Endymion has received significant feedback about our grand marshall announcement yesterday evening. Some of this commentary included threats that cause us great concern," said a statement from Dan Kelly of the Krewe of Endymion.

“In the best interest of the safety of our riders, special guests and everyone that welcomes us on the streets, Mel Gibson will not ride as a Co-Grand Marshal for our 2023 parade.”

The Anti-Defamation League, the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans, the Greater New Orleans Clergy and the Jewish Community Relations Council issued a statement on the selection and later the decision to yank Gibson from the parade via its social media platforms.

"Although it has been announced that Mel Gibson will no longer ride due to reported threats, ADL, the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans, and the Greater New Orleans Rabbinic Council—are appalled that Endymion chose Mel Gibson as the parade’s 2023 Grand Marshal to begin with.



"Mel Gibson has a long history of making antisemitic, racist and misogynistic slurs. While the actor has made half-hearted attempts to apologize for his remarks over the years, there is still a great deal of pain associated with his name and deep wounds in the Jewish community from those controversies..."

The decision to include the 67-year-old actor as co-Grand Marshal was seen as a controversial choice for many on social media, as Gibson has had many high profile incidents throughout his personal life, and has made some highly controversial remarks throughout his career.

The Endymion Extravaganza will take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on February 19 and will feature Grammy winner Darius Rucker and rock group Foreigner.

Full Endymion statement:

“The Krewe of Endymion has received significant feedback about our grand marshall announcement yesterday evening. Some of this commentary included threats that cause us great concern.

In the best interest of the safety of our riders, special guests and everyone that welcomes us on the streets, Mel Gibson will not ride as a Co-Grand Marshal for our 2023 parade.

We appreciate the cooperation of the city in addressing the issues that will allow us to present another wonderful parade this year along our entire route. We will move forward with our final preparations in the coming weeks for the largest procession in Carnival.”

Full statement from ADL, the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans, the Greater New Orleans Clergy and the Jewish Community Relations Council