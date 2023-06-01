Endymion says Mel Gibson will not ride as grand marshal following 'threats,' feedback

NEW ORLEANS — Controversial Hollywood actor Mel Gibson will not participate in the Krewe of Endymion parade the krewe announced Sunday afternoon, less than 24 hours after it had made the announcement that he would participate as a co-Grand Marshal.
The krewe cited threats as the reason.
“The Krewe of Endymion has received significant feedback about our grand marshall announcement yesterday evening. Some of this commentary included threats that cause us great concern," said a statement from Dan Kelly of the Krewe of Endymion.
“In the best interest of the safety of our riders, special guests and everyone that welcomes us on the streets, Mel Gibson will not ride as a Co-Grand Marshal for our 2023 parade.”
The Anti-Defamation League, the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans, the Greater New Orleans Clergy and the Jewish Community Relations Council issued a statement on the selection and later the decision to yank Gibson from the parade via its social media platforms.
"Although it has been announced that Mel Gibson will no longer ride due to reported threats, ADL, the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans, and the Greater New Orleans Rabbinic Council—are appalled that Endymion chose Mel Gibson as the parade’s 2023 Grand Marshal to begin with.
"Mel Gibson has a long history of making antisemitic, racist and misogynistic slurs. While the actor has made half-hearted attempts to apologize for his remarks over the years, there is still a great deal of pain associated with his name and deep wounds in the Jewish community from those controversies..."
The decision to include the 67-year-old actor as co-Grand Marshal was seen as a controversial choice for many on social media, as Gibson has had many high profile incidents throughout his personal life, and has made some highly controversial remarks throughout his career.
The Endymion Extravaganza will take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on February 19 and will feature Grammy winner Darius Rucker and rock group Foreigner.
Full Endymion statement:
We appreciate the cooperation of the city in addressing the issues that will allow us to present another wonderful parade this year along our entire route. We will move forward with our final preparations in the coming weeks for the largest procession in Carnival.”
Full statement from ADL, the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans, the Greater New Orleans Clergy and the Jewish Community Relations Council
While Carnival has had its own complex history with antisemitism and racism, Jews and other marginalized communities have been part of New Orleans Mardi Gras since the beginning. Today, our communities are fully engaged in this cultural institution, including dozens within the Jewish community who ride in the Endymion Krewe. Mardi Gras is a celebration of the spirit of New Orleans, which includes all her citizens and residents and honors our diversity and our rich history. Endymion choosing a Grand Marshal with a strong record of hatred sent the wrong message about the event.