'Floats in the Oaks' coming to New Orleans City Park

NEW ORLEANS — People upset about the lack of parades this Mardi Gras season may have something to celebrate after all.

New Orleans City Park is putting together a chance for people to see floats from many Mardi Gras Krewes all in one place, including Rex, Zulu, Bacchus, Hermes, Thoth, King Arthur, Argus, Alla, Morpheus, Iris, Pygmalion, Mid City, Tucks, Femme Fatale, Babylon, Druids, and Carrollton.

Kern Studios, Rizzuto and Company, Ducote Designs, and PFJ Floats will help put everything in place.

"Families can safely participate in a parade-type event, by viewing stationery floats from their cars, while also supporting City Park," a Friday morning press release from organizers said. "We hope participants will wear Mardi Gras costumes and decorate their cars. Additional elements of this experience are still developing."

The Floats in the Oaks will open from Feb. 4 until Feb. 14th; weekdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. & weekends from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets must be purchases in advance, and they're only available online.

Saturday & Sunday: 1 pm to 5 pm - $10 per car

Monday- Sunday: 5pm to 10 pm - $20 per car

Grandstand: Experience Add-On - $15 per person (3 years and under do not need a ticket)

Park: Parade Pack - $12 (pack made for 2 people)

Rob DeViney, Captain of the Krewe of Argus and Chief Operating Officer of New Orleans City Park began discussing the possibility of a drive-through Mardi Gras-themed fundraiser with staff soon after Mayor Cantrell’s call for alternative ideas to the traditional Mardi Gras parades canceled this year due to the pandemic.

“We are thrilled to hear so many people are interested in such a fundraiser to support City Park. It made us even more excited to eventually announce this event knowing the public supported it. City Park is looking forward to bringing a little bit of Mardi Gras to the people of the area, all while doing so safely. City Park will use the funds raised to maintain and operate the 1,300 acres,” says Rob DeViney, COO, “so everyone in our community can continue to enjoy the Park”.

