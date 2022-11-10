Foreigner, Darius Rucker to headline 2023 Endymion Extravaganza

Party on the Moon, Groovy 7, and Wiseguys will also perform, according to krewe captain Ed Muniz.

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Endymion has announced Darius Rucker and British-American rock band Foreigner as the headlining acts of the 2023 Endymion Extravaganza.

Rucker is a three-time Grammy Award winner, both as a solo artist and as a member of his previous band Hootie & the Blowfish. As a solo artist, he has had four albums reach the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Country list. His version of the song "Wagon Wheel" is one of the top 5 highest selling country music songs of all-time.

Foreigner is considered one of the most notable rock bands of all-time, having gone multi-platinum with 10 separate albums. The band has exceeded 80 million album sales worldwide. The band is known for for some of rock music's most well known hits such as “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold as Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Feels Like the First Time," and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want to Know What Love Is.”