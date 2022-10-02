After Ida damaged floats, Lafourche krewe turns to homemade solutions

The four parades that traditionally roll in Lafourche Parish have canceled this year because of the damage that was done to the floats.

GOLDEN MEADOW, La. — After being hit hard by Hurricane Ida, a new carnival krewe has formed in Lafourche Parish.

They say so many of their floats were damaged during the storm, but they're more determined than ever to return to a sense of normalcy.

The Krewe Des Couyons is working to pull together a couple dozen homemade floats, tractors, golf carts, and anything that rolls so our bayou neighbors have something resembling carnival down there.

"We're making our own floats, we're riding in the backs of trucks, and we're just making do with what we got," said organizer Kyle Williams.

In 2021 the parades were also canceled due to the pandemic.

"With COVID last year and now Ida this year, cancelling again is not an option. Our community needs a pick me up to get their minds off of Ida damage. We need to take steps toward getting back to normal."

Williams says they have nearly 150 riders and admits this first one is a bit of a "bring whatever you can" to the krewe.

The Krewe Des Couyons will roll through Golden Meadow March 1st at noon.