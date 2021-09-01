Idea floats around about carnival celebration

A social media post sharing an idea about how to celebration carnival safely gained traction with people

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS - Carnival is upon us, and it's certainly different this year. People though are trying to come up with ways to keep the spirit of the season alive. Eyewitness News noticed a social media post sharing an idea that's been getting a lot of feedback.

Celebration in the Oaks is an annual tradition that brings excitement to the season. Joe Scheuermann and his family always look forward to it.

"Normally all parts of our family park at our house and we walk to Christmas in the Oaks," he said. "So, we missed that this year."

Seeing the smiles and happiness that event brings, is something Scheuermann says we all need right now, especially kids. Which got him and his family thinking.

"No it's not going to be the same," he said with a chuckle. "But it'd give them a taste of purple, green, and gold and put a smile on kids' faces."

Their idea, 'Floats in the Oaks.'

"Just have a signature float and drive by like they do in Christmas in the Oaks and look at the lights and have kids look at the floats, I think it'd be pretty neat," he said. "Part of the thing with COVID is you live 90% of time in your house now. So I think it's COVID friendly, and I think it'd work and I think people would enjoy it."

Wanting to see what other people thought, Scheuermann posted it online. People responded instantly, mostly they were onboard.

"The thing we got with the floats is they're sitting in the den collecting dust, so let people enjoy them and the artistry," Scheuermann.

However, is City Park ready to roll with the idea as well? Eyewitness News asked them about it and received a statement saying:

"City Park is aware of the social media comments and always appreciate hearing from the public. Leadership has been meeting about this idea, but we do not have any information to share at this time."

"I understand limitations and short notice and probably money is a factor as well," he said. "When we threw it out we didn't expect it to get this much excitement, the fact it did, shows people want something, they want a taste of Mardi Gras."

And whatever that does look like, Scheuermann knows people will find a way to celebrate, that'll keep this year's Carnival afloat in the midst of pandemic.

Scheuermann says there of course would be challenges with the floats in terms of the Oak trees and with the elements. However there could be spots around City Park, he feels could accommodate it and hopes something like it could be considered.