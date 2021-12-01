Irish Channel home transforms into 'Shark Week' themed house float

In addition to decorations, there are activities and fun facts people and children can engage in

NEW ORLEANS — The countdown is on to Mardi Gras and despite parades being canceled, excitement is starting to float around New Orleans.

Some say it's all thanks to the Krewe of House Floats.

Down in the depths of First street, lurks an aquatic adventure.

"I was really down about Mardi Gras being canceled," said Elizabeth Carter. "It's just something fun to, you know, feel like Mardi Gras and give you something fun to look at. We love having people stop by and look at it."

Carter decided to transform her home after hearing about The Krewe of House Floats, where neighborhoods all over choose a theme and homes are decorated accordingly.

"I started poking around thought it was a great idea," she said. "So the Irish Channel theme is 'Channel Surfing' so I thought Shark Week is perfect then because it's a TV show or series of TV shows and it incorporates science."

From the bubbles to the cargo net and life-size shark head, you can't miss it. And with a porch now turned float, the display is gaining popularity in the neighborhood.

"The kids and adults love to come and look at it over and over again, and read the facts about each shark," she said.

Not only is this fun, but it's also educational, offering cool shark facts and arts and crafts to those who stop by.

"I miss riding, I miss all the stuff associated with Mardi Gras, but I understand why," she said. "No, it doesn't replace it, but it gives us something different to do."

And with 35 days until Mardi Gras, Carter hopes it'll keep people's joy afloat. Bringing smiles to those who see it, and memories they'll never forget.

"And to me, it's what Mardi Gras is about," Carter said.

Hundreds of homes across the area are participating. A map showing all locations is expected to be released in February. More information can be found at kreweofhousefloats.org.