Krewe Boheme 2022: Parade Route, start time

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Boheme returns for 2022 with a route starting in the Marigny and looping through the French Quarter.

The parade will start at 7 p.m. on Decatur Street at Mandeville, turn right on Frenchmen Street then turn left onto Royal Street. The parade will then go through the French Quarter, turning right on St. Peter Street and finally turning right on North Rampart Street before ending at Rampart and Esplanade.

Krewe Boheme describe themselves as a collection of artists and merry makers putting on a fantastical parade the likes of which New Orleans has never seen. Instead of traditional beads and dubloons, the krewe only throws handmade items that reflect the creative and eclectic spirit of Krewe Boheme.