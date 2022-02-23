Krewe d'Etat 2022 parade route and start time

The krewe is one of a handful of krewes that poke fun at both local and national headlines and newsmakers and is always one to pay attention to.

According to its web site: "Le Krewe d'Etat emerged in 1996 as the preeminent krewe and now boasts numerous floats with many riders. It's floats adhere to a traditional style of design that impart Le Krewe d'Etat's satirical theme, which has been voted "Best of Carnival" by critics.



Le Krewe d'Etat has opened the door for other krewes showing their most sincere form of flattery by trying in vain to imitate what comes naturally to this unique group of Mardi Gras revelers."