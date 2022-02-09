Krewe du Vieux 2022: Parade route and start time

Krewe du Vieux had to cut down it's traditional parade route, removing most of the Marigny from the route due to NOPD's manpower shortage.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans' raunchiest Mardi Gras parade returns in 2022, marching through the French Quarter and into the Central Business District starting at 6:30 p.m.

Krewe du Vieux had to cut down it's traditional parade route, removing most of the Marigny from the route due to NOPD's manpower shortage.

This year's parade starts at Royal and Elysian Fields, then turns left onto Frenchmen Street and right onto Decatur Street. The parade then winds through the French Quarter, turning right at St. Phillip Street and left on to Royal Street. The parade then takes another left on to Toulouse Street before turning right on to Tchoupitoulas and marching all the way down to Andrew Higgins Boulevard.





Krewe du Vieux's theme this year is "Vaxxed and Confused." The satirical marching parade and it's 17 sub-krewes are bound to poke fun at lock down, masking and all the trials and tribulations of the COVID-19 pandemic in New Orleans.

They will be followed by Krewedelusion at 7:15 p.m., who will follow a similar route.