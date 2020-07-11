x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Mardi Gras

Krewe du Vieux calls off 2021 parade, planning something new

"This was a tough decision for us to make, but we feel it's the right thing to do."

NEW ORLEANS — The raunchy, irreverant Krewe du Vieux won't parade in 2021, but the krewe promises something new instead.

Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, Krewe du Vieux has cancelled their parade and ball in 2021.

Instead, Krewe du Vieux will "be a cornucopia of different activities that deliver on our usual biting satire and irreverent commentary, while also recognizing and honoring the courage and perseverance that it takes to get our city through these challenging times," officials announced Friday.

Those plans include satirical art installations, community and charity support projects, publication of "Le Monde de Merde" -- a satirical newspaper, and a special event still in the works.

The krewe's theme this year will be "Krewe du Vieux has no taste" and will honor "those who care" instead of naming any royalty.

"This was a tough decision for us to make, but we feel it's the right thing to do," a statement from krewe officials said. "Times are difference, but even despite the difficulties, KdV will not be broken and WILL display the creativity, spirit, love and sarcasm that grows out of the storm-sodden soils of Nola!"

RELATED: Mardi Gras not cancelled but will be 'different' in 2021, city says

RELATED: How will we celebrate Carnival in 2021?

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Nov 02, 2020