Krewe du Vieux calls off 2021 parade, planning something new

NEW ORLEANS — The raunchy, irreverant Krewe du Vieux won't parade in 2021, but the krewe promises something new instead.

Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, Krewe du Vieux has cancelled their parade and ball in 2021.

Instead, Krewe du Vieux will "be a cornucopia of different activities that deliver on our usual biting satire and irreverent commentary, while also recognizing and honoring the courage and perseverance that it takes to get our city through these challenging times," officials announced Friday.

Those plans include satirical art installations, community and charity support projects, publication of "Le Monde de Merde" -- a satirical newspaper, and a special event still in the works.

The krewe's theme this year will be "Krewe du Vieux has no taste" and will honor "those who care" instead of naming any royalty.

"This was a tough decision for us to make, but we feel it's the right thing to do," a statement from krewe officials said. "Times are difference, but even despite the difficulties, KdV will not be broken and WILL display the creativity, spirit, love and sarcasm that grows out of the storm-sodden soils of Nola!"

