Krewe du Vieux creates Mardi Gras themed art installations since there will be no parades this year

NEW ORLEANS — Members in the Krewe du Vieux have worked diligently to make sure their pieces of art are ready for people to see.

Members in the sub Krewe of Spank, have an art installation at a home in the Bywater neighborhood.

Normally krewes would parade but because of the virus, that's changed this year.

Instead, people can take a tour of the art pieces.

"I adore that we spent sleepless nights of people outside safely distancing in masks making art still and that's pretty good," said Lara Desmond, the Creative Dictator for Krewe of Spank.

Desmond's art installation is called "The History of Masking."

"Humans have masked as long as we have been human, as soon as we can carve anything or shape anything we wore masks, Desmond said.

Lews Raymond is with Krewe Rue du Bourbon, it's another sub krewe of Krewe du Vieux.

Raymond was devastated to learn his members couldn't parade, so he made the best of the situation with a band and will properly social distance. He's also getting images shown with a projector. He was surprised to see so many people taking pictures of his art.

"Surprised throughout the day that people would come by and see what we're doing, early on we hadn't done much but as it went on we felt better about it," he said.

Raymond's theme for his artwork is called "this too shall pass." Krewe du Vieux is known for edgy humor, and Raymond said it's all in the fun of carnival.

Now many people are looking forward to when everyone can parade, normally.

"We miss doing this, so this is awesome we love this area, coming down into the city," said Tina Noel who came to see the art installation.