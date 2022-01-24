x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mardi Gras

Krewe du Vieux to 'scale down' 2022 parade, Avegno drops out

According to a post on the krewe’s Facebook page, the parade will have to largely skip the Marigny rectangle.
Credit: AP
Members of the Krewe du Vieux parade through the streets of New Orleans helping to celebrate the Mardi Gras Season Saturday, Feb.19, 2011. The parade is know for its satirical themes, costumed revelers, and traditional mule drawn floats that march through the streets of the French Quarter. It is also one of the earliest parades of the Mardi Gras season. This marching group is making fun of the BP oil spill. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe du Vieux says it will have to “scale down” its 2022 parade because it claims there are insufficient resources and staffing from the New Orleans Police Department.

According to a post on the krewe’s Facebook page, the parade will have to largely skip the Marigny rectangle. The parade will start at Elysian Fields Avenue and Royal Street and snake through the Marigny triangle and French Quarter.

“[Krewe du Vieux] worked together with NOPD to find the best possible solution for a shorter route given a number of logistical, organizational and safety concerns. This was the least-worst of all options,” the post says. “KDV is disappointed to miss our home neighborhood this year, but we will make every effort to have future parades in the Marigny again.”

The krewe says it was able to negotiate a line-up on Royal Street, allowing the parade to be stationary into the rectangle before it officially starts to roll.

“We invite the Marigny to come and see us there before we roll,” the post said.

In addition to the scaled down parade, the krewe also announced that the parade’s queen, New Orleans' health department director Dr. Jennifer Avegno, will not participate in the parade “due to concern for public and krewe health and safety.”

“However, she is still our Queen and Krewe du Vieux will spare no effort in making sure that her decision receives our Krewe’s signature treatment during the parade,” the post says.

Krewe du Vieux is set to roll at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 12. 

Related Articles

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

In Other News

'The Big Book of King Cake' event to be held this weekend