Krewe du Vieux to 'scale down' 2022 parade, Avegno drops out

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe du Vieux says it will have to “scale down” its 2022 parade because it claims there are insufficient resources and staffing from the New Orleans Police Department.

According to a post on the krewe’s Facebook page, the parade will have to largely skip the Marigny rectangle. The parade will start at Elysian Fields Avenue and Royal Street and snake through the Marigny triangle and French Quarter.

“[Krewe du Vieux] worked together with NOPD to find the best possible solution for a shorter route given a number of logistical, organizational and safety concerns. This was the least-worst of all options,” the post says. “KDV is disappointed to miss our home neighborhood this year, but we will make every effort to have future parades in the Marigny again.”

The krewe says it was able to negotiate a line-up on Royal Street, allowing the parade to be stationary into the rectangle before it officially starts to roll.

“We invite the Marigny to come and see us there before we roll,” the post said.

In addition to the scaled down parade, the krewe also announced that the parade’s queen, New Orleans' health department director Dr. Jennifer Avegno, will not participate in the parade “due to concern for public and krewe health and safety.”

“However, she is still our Queen and Krewe du Vieux will spare no effort in making sure that her decision receives our Krewe’s signature treatment during the parade,” the post says.

Krewe du Vieux is set to roll at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 12.