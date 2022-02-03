Mandeville's Krewe of Eve announces 2023 theme, parade date

Organizers say that the krewe rolled with 21 floats and 450 members in 2022 and expects membership to “greatly expand” for the coming year.

MANDEVILLE, La. — Carnival 2022 has gone, and the Krewe of Eve is now making preparations for the 2023 Mardi Gras parades.

Fresh off its 2022 return to Carnival, the Krewe of Eve announced its theme for the 2023 parade on Tuesday: “We Go Together Like…” The krewe is scheduled to parade for its 37th year through its traditional Mandeville route on Feb. 10, 2023.

“That means that we hope to bring more floats and more throws to our community on the streets of Mandeville next year, and we are so thankful for that,” krewe officer Amanda Jones said.

“Our theme is going to be a lot of fun and we have beautiful and vibrant floats this coming year based on the sketches that Mardi Gras Decorators has already provided us,” Jones added.