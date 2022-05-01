Krewe of Joan of Arc prepares to kick off Carnival

A brand new medieval flag corps will join Joan of Arc in all their 1400s glory, representing the cities Joan of Arc liberated.

NEW ORLEANS — Three parades are set to roll in New Orleans Thursday night to kick off Carnival season.

The traditions and revelry of Twelfth Night are finally back.

Krewe of Joan of Arc will walk through the French Quarter starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, and the Phunny Phorty Phellows and Funky Uptown Krewe also roll at seven.

The Antoinette de Alteriis, costumer and captain with the Krewe of Joan of Arc, says she’s ready.

“Excited, and crazy! Because you know we’ve had all of this stuff in storage,” she said.

A brand new medieval flag corps will join Joan of Arc in all their 1400's glory, representing the cities Joan of Arc liberated.

As a nod to the current times, the parade will be led by plague doctors.

“They’ll be at the front of the parade, sweeping away the plague, saying, ‘begone foul plague’. And they’re made up of members of Skinz n Bonez as well as some other community groups,” said de Alteriis.

Traditionally, they’ve got the king cake, the elaborate costumes, and some brand new throws.

But even the parade bringing history alive is keeping an eye on current events.

“If you wear your mask and youre vaccinated, then you’re in the best situation to enjoy the festivities and that’s what we hope that everyone will do," said De Alteriis.