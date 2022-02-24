Krewe of Aphrodite 2022 parade route and start time

HOUMA, La. — The Krewe of Aphrodite will traverse the streets of Houma on Friday, February 25. It will be the first roll in nearly two years after the krewe was shut down last year due to the pandemic.

According to the web site: In 1998, the Krewe of Aphrodite purchased and built the Aphrodite Barn. This large facility provides a permanent storage area for the floats, as well as a place for activities and festivities for the members. Currently, the Krewe of Aphrodite members proudly ride on five beautifully decorated and lighted floats during the Mardi Gras, Fiesta of Five Flags, and Christmas parades. The following floats carry the members:



The Temple, The Shell, The Lyre, Pegasus, and The Court Float.