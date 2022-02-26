Krewe of Bacchus 2022 parade route and start time

Bacchus was one of the first parades to have celebrity monarchs and over the years they have had some of the biggest names in Hollywood, sports and music.

According to its web site: It was decided that the Krewe of Bacchus would break with Carnival tradition by staging a Sunday night parade that would be the highlight of the Carnival season. Its floats would be bigger and more spectacular than anything previously seen in Carnival. Furthermore, Bacchus decided to have a national celebrity king lead its parade, breaking ranks with 113 years of Carnival tradition.