Krewe of Boo will be trial run for Mardi Gras 2022

Both the city and the krewes want parading to happen, but what happens after events like the Krewe of Boo will go a long way to determine if it can.

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans and Carnival krewes all agree that they want Mardi Gras to go ahead in 2022.

However, as has been the case during the COVID pandemic, numbers and trends will determine whether that will be able to happen.

Halloween’s Krewe of Boo, set to hit the streets in just over two weeks will be a test run of sorts. A single parade with an anticipated large crowd will be watched closely, as will the change in COVID numbers in the days and weeks following to see if there were adverse outcomes from having crowds gather together outdoors.

“Our goal is to prove that with all of the mitigation measures that Ryan and his krewe have put into place, with the mitigation measures we have in the city that makes it a safe place to visit right now, that we can successfully do this in Carnival 2022,” said City of New Orleans Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno.

Carnival krewe leaders met with city officials on Thursday to talk about plans for the coming Carnival season after it was passed over in 2021.