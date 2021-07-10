Krewe of Boo will be trial run for Mardi Gras 2022

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans and Carnival krewes all agree that they want Mardi Gras to go ahead in 2022.
However, as has been the case during the COVID pandemic, numbers and trends will determine whether that will be able to happen.
Halloween’s Krewe of Boo, set to hit the streets in just over two weeks will be a test run of sorts. A single parade with an anticipated large crowd will be watched closely, as will the change in COVID numbers in the days and weeks following to see if there were adverse outcomes from having crowds gather together outdoors.
“Our goal is to prove that with all of the mitigation measures that Ryan and his krewe have put into place, with the mitigation measures we have in the city that makes it a safe place to visit right now, that we can successfully do this in Carnival 2022,” said City of New Orleans Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno.
Carnival krewe leaders met with city officials on Thursday to talk about plans for the coming Carnival season after it was passed over in 2021.
Mardi Gras 2019 was held just before a large outbreak of COVID, both in the city of New Orleans and the state of Louisiana. Since that time, most major indoor and outdoor events and festivals have been cancelled. The state's tourism industry is hoping that Mardi Gras, Jazz Fest, French Quarter Fest and other important festivals can return in 2022.