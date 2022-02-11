x
Mardi Gras

Krewe of Cleopatra 2022: Parade Route, Start time

The Krewe of Cleopatra is back for 2022!

The parade is set to follow the Uptown route starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18.

The route starts at Napoleon and Prytania, then turns right on St. Charles Avenue and goes through Uptown and the Central Business District before turning right on Canal Street and then turning right again on Tchoupitoulas before ending at Poydras Street.

The Krewe of Cleopatra was founded in 1972 and has been rolling on the first Friday of Carnival Season ever since. Named for the iconic Queen Cleopatra, the all-female krewe seeks to match her grace femininity and strength.

