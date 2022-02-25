Krewe of Endymion 2022 parade route and start time

NEW ORLEANS — Endymion, arguably the largest, most festive and elaborate parade during New Orleans' Carnival season, will start at its normal Mid-City spot and then roll down Canal Street for several miles, bypassing St. Charles Avenue this year, and then heading to the Caesars Superdome for the Extravaganza is held.
Top line musical talent is normally on hand for the huge display.
From the Endymion web site: Endymion rolls on the Mid City route and features several signature floats. Our newest float, Club Endymion is a tribute to our home – the Mercedes Benz Superdome. The ETV float beams live crowd shots on a gigantic 20’ x 9’ LED screen. And Pontchartrain Beach, Then and Now is the largest float in Mardi Gras at over 300 feet long with over 250 riders and nine sections!