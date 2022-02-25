Krewe of Endymion 2022 parade route and start time

The massive krewe begins its trek in a quiet Mid-City neighborhood that is anything but on Endymion Saturday.

NEW ORLEANS — Endymion, arguably the largest, most festive and elaborate parade during New Orleans' Carnival season, will start at its normal Mid-City spot and then roll down Canal Street for several miles, bypassing St. Charles Avenue this year, and then heading to the Caesars Superdome for the Extravaganza is held.

Top line musical talent is normally on hand for the huge display.