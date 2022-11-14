Krewe of Endymion announces its 2023 Parade route

They will start at Orleans Avenue and Carrollton Avenue, turn left on Canal Street, and then turn onto Tchoupitoulas Street.

The Krewe of Endymion announced they will return to their Mid-City route for their 2023 parade.

The parade is on Saturday, February 18, at 4 p.m. According to The Krewe of Endymion, they will start at Orleans Avenue and Carrollton Avenue, turn left on Canal Street, and then turn onto Tchoupitoulas Street.

The parade will end at Julia and Tchoupitoulas.

"Unfortunately because of the size of many of the Endymion multi section floats, we will not be able to proceed down St Charles Avenue and pass Gallier Hall," Endymion officials said.

They will hold the Endymion Extravaganza in the Morial Convention Center for the next two years because of renovations at the Superdome.

"Endymion wants to thank the City officials and especially the New Orleans Police Department for allowing us to start on our traditional Mid City route," Endymion officials said.