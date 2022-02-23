Krewe of Hermes 2022 parade route

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Hermes is the highlight of the Friday night Uptown parade schedule. The krewe's web site says it has paraded longer than any other night time parade krewe in New Orleans.
Like all of the other Uptown parades this year, the route will be truncated some and start at Napoleon and St. Charles avenues.
From the web site:
Hermes is also known for an unusual and longtime tradition, the Walking Parade, held earlier that Friday in the French Quarter. After lunch with friends and fellow float riders, the members, dressed in suits and krewe ties and laden with beads to throw, spill from various restaurants and gather on Royal and St. Louis Streets. School marching bands thunder to life and lead the procession through the Quarter on its way to dress for the night parade.
Hermes kicks off the weekend parades, which mostly are krewed by long time parading organizations and Super Krewes up to Mardi Gras Day.
From the Hermes web site: In the early days, float creation emphasized craftsmanship, detail and story, and Hermes is known for upholding these ideals. As you read this, the Hermes dens are buzzing with the sounds of artists and builders hard at work on the coming show. Recognizing their dedication and vision, Gambit Weekly’s venerated Carnival critic, Rex Duke, has awarded Hermes with Best Night Parade and Best Overall Parade in 2007, 2008, 2011 and 2012!