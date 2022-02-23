Krewe of Hermes 2022 parade route

The King is supposed to be handing out 100 strands of real pearls, so, you might want to be on the lookout.

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Hermes is the highlight of the Friday night Uptown parade schedule. The krewe's web site says it has paraded longer than any other night time parade krewe in New Orleans.

Like all of the other Uptown parades this year, the route will be truncated some and start at Napoleon and St. Charles avenues.

From the web site:



Hermes is also known for an unusual and longtime tradition, the Walking Parade, held earlier that Friday in the French Quarter. After lunch with friends and fellow float riders, the members, dressed in suits and krewe ties and laden with beads to throw, spill from various restaurants and gather on Royal and St. Louis Streets. School marching bands thunder to life and lead the procession through the Quarter on its way to dress for the night parade.

Hermes kicks off the weekend parades, which mostly are krewed by long time parading organizations and Super Krewes up to Mardi Gras Day.