Krewe of House Floats are back, registration is open

You’ll have to fill out your information by Twelfth Night, January 6

NEW ORLEANS — Carnival Parades have been given the green light by the city for 2022, and they’ll be marching right on by another, newer, tradition.

Krewe of House Floats is back for its second year. The carefully curated themes, patios transformed by local artists, elaborate displays, and the map to track them all down, will

Megan Boudreaux, the founder of the Krewe of House Floats, has been planning for this carnival season since the last one ended.

“Happy birthday Krewe of House floats,” she laughed. “We’re super hopeful that we get to coexist with parades and all the Mardi Gras activities next year.”

The idea started as a way to make the city feel together during a time spent so far apart. Last Mardi Gras was one with no parades; one many called “Yardi Gras.”

Boudreaux said the best part, for her, was watching people connect in-person in a safe way, outside.

“It doesn’t even feel like real life. Like I know it happened, and I know we did that, and I know there were dinosaurs on Saint Charles, and Big Freedia and the whole thing. And it’s like it’s not even real life. It was so cool,” she said.

If you’d like to join the Krewe of House Floats, registration is now open. You’ll have to fill out your information by Twelfth Night, January 6, to be included in the 2022 Krewe of House Floats map.