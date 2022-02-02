Krewe of House Floats return for 2022 Carnival Season

It’s a tradition that arose from the pandemic when parades and other festivities were cancelled in 2021.

NEW ORLEANS — Along with the parades, the house floats are back again this year with hundreds of residents and business owners taking part in the carnival craze.

It’s a movement that has gained momentum across New Orleans and beyond.

The Krewe of House Floats has released a map showing each participating location. The map allows you to pull up information on each house and its address.