Krewe of Iris 2022 parade route and start time

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Iris will open festivities on the Uptown parade route on Saturday, February 26. The Krewe will head out at 11 a.m.

Like all city of New Orleans parades, Iris was sidelined by COVID in 2021.

Iris's Facebook page says it was founded in 1917 and is the oldest and largest all-female Carnival Krewe in New Orleans.

Iris traditionally kicks off the last weekend of parading in elegant style.