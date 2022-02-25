Kenner Krewe of Isis to roll Saturday night

The Krewe of Isis will be parading through the city of Kenner.

KENNER, La. — The Krewe of Isis will be rolling through Kenner Saturday night. It will roll on West Esplanade, through Loyola Drive and then Vintage before turning on to Chateau and then Joe Yenni.

The Krewe will be an alternative to the crowds of Endymion in New Orleans.

According to its web site, Isis: Continuing the tradition of Mardi Gras Krewes being named after mythological gods and goddesses, the Krewe was named after the the feminine archetype for creation - the goddess of fertility and motherhood. And so the tradition began.