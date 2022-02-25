x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mardi Gras

Kenner Krewe of Isis to roll Saturday night

The Krewe of Isis will be parading through the city of Kenner.

KENNER, La. — The Krewe of Isis will be rolling through Kenner Saturday night. It will roll on West Esplanade, through Loyola Drive and then Vintage before turning on to Chateau and then Joe Yenni.

The Krewe will be an alternative to the crowds of Endymion in New Orleans.

According to its web site, Isis: Continuing the tradition of Mardi Gras Krewes being named after mythological gods and goddesses, the Krewe was named after the the feminine archetype for creation - the goddess of fertility and motherhood. And so the tradition began.

49 years later, the Krewe of Isis is the largest and oldest all Female Mardi Gras organization in Jefferson Parish and the oldest consecutively parading traditional Carnival organization in that same parish!

Credit: WWL-TV

RELATED: Updated Mardi Gras 2022 Parade Schedule

RELATED: Krewe of Endymion 2022 parade route and start time

In Other News

In anticipation for Endymion, parade goers reserve their spots