KENNER, La. — The Krewe of Isis will move from its traditional Veterans Memorial Boulevard route in Metairie to a new parade starting at the Esplanade Mall next Carnival Season, Kenner City officials announced Tuesday.

An announcement with more information on the move is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Esplanade Mall.

The change from the all-female Krewe of Isis, Jefferson Parish's oldest parading krewe comes just two months after Metairie's signature parade - the Krewe of Caesar - ceased operations. Organizers blamed route changes and dwindling ridership for the abrupt end.

Last month, Zahn told NOLA.com that Kenner was open to hosting Caesar.

"Are my doors open to the Krewe of Caesar? Absolutely," Zahn said. "If they want to come to us, we're here. I'd love to have them."

The newspaper reports that Kenner has not hosted a full-scale Carnival season parade since 1992.

According to the New Orleans Advocate , while the krewe has paraded down the Veterans route for decades, the move to the new route is actually a return. Isis started in Kenner for its first seven parades.

Police Chief Mike Glaser, members of the Kenner City Council and Jefferson Parish District 5 Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken will attend Wednesday's announcement.

